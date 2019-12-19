This Restaurant In Jubilee Hills Is Definite Goals!

Serefe Hyderabad first cigar and malt lounge owned by Neha Dalmia Ganeriwal and Nitin Ganeriwal stand by the above statement. Premium & Elegant would be a small word to define this aesthetically done place. Carpets, elegant chandeliers, and beautiful glasswork add charm to the interiors. They also have outdoor seating and a PDR perfect to host small gatherings. The menu is a combination of Indian, Italian, Pan Asian and Lebanese cuisine. Got to experience the hospitality at this charming place as part of Gourmet Passport dining experience. When Rocky Mohan sir presides the table conversation are centered around the latest trends in F&B sector and food. Red wine poached plums with goat cheese as amuse bouche was the perfect start to the evening. Red quinoa sweet potato patty with Sriracha dip (appetizer). Roasted chill water chestnuts with lemongrass and fresh basil, green Thai curry with Jasmine rice were my favorites from the menu. But white & dark chocolate mousse with pistachio crumbles was the star dish for the evening. This one-dish will always be part of my order at Serefe. And when u are here do ask for Sebastian Krishan the head mixologist. He will dish out a cocktail and mocktails as per our preferences and mood.