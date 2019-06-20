Turkish Chicken Kebabs & Chicken Tikka Pizza? Swing By This Brewery ASAP

I can't stay away from Chinese Food. I love that Stuff. Good Morning Everyone, Happy Wednesday ♥️. In the Frame - Chicken Fried rice and Schezwan Chicken 💕. Missed Broadway a lot, Visited my favourite place after a long time with my buddies for dinner last night. Had the Turkish chicken Kebabs and Chicken Tikka Pizza (Best in Hyderabad) again as they are probably the best from their Menu. Last night I tried this Chinese combo of Chicken Fried Rice and Schezwan chicken, both were delicious. The Schezwan chicken was the winner, very tangy, little spicy. The gravy was just amazing, Fried rice was excellent, quality of rice was good too. I loved the presentation too ♥️. Would recommend this combo to everyone. Location - Broadway The Brewery, Jubilee Hills. Ratings - 🌟🌟🌟🌟 / 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟