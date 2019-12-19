In the frame, Chicken Toast; After having those amazing Teas, this is their another Speciality dish of Chai Kahani. Slightly toasted bread covered with a Creamy Gravy. The chicken was tender and the gravy was rich with a Peppery touch. Highly Recommended. ♥️
You Have Got To Try Chai Kahani's Chicken Toast ASAP!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae
