You Have Got To Try Chai Kahani's Chicken Toast ASAP!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Chai Kahani

Kompally, Hyderabad
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

10, Medchal Road, NCL Enclave South, Kompally, Hyderabad

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

In the frame, Chicken Toast; After having those amazing Teas, this is their another Speciality dish of Chai Kahani. Slightly toasted bread covered with a Creamy Gravy. The chicken was tender and the gravy was rich with a Peppery touch. Highly Recommended. ♥️

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae

Cafes

Chai Kahani

Kompally, Hyderabad
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

10, Medchal Road, NCL Enclave South, Kompally, Hyderabad

image-map-default