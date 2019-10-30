I Hate People Who Are Not Serious About Meals. It Is So Shallow Of Them ��

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Aazebo

Hyderabad, Telangana
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1-90/2-A, Opp. Dominos Pizza, Hitech City Road, Sri Sai Nagar, Madhapur, Hyderabad

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Aazebo has always been known for a delicious mandi. But featuring here is Half Mandi and Half Kabsa (orangish). Kabsa is one of the traditional dishes in Saudi Arabia. It is commonly regarded as the national dish of Saudi Arabia. This is a rice-based dish served along with different varieties of Meat portions, here we had Al Faham Chicken (cooked/grilled on Coal), Mutton Fry, Mutton Juicy and Mutton Roos. All the meats were very nicely prepared and cooked right to perfect. The Mandi is just fine, but this time I preferred Kabsa as I badly wanted to try at this place. This portion served for 4-5 people. Aazebo is currently trending in the city for a fantastic Mandi and other Lip-smacking dishes.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group

Casual Dining

Aazebo

Hyderabad, Telangana
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1-90/2-A, Opp. Dominos Pizza, Hitech City Road, Sri Sai Nagar, Madhapur, Hyderabad

image-map-default