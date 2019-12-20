This Party Place Offers Some Amazing Mocktails & Yum Food In Jubilee Hills

TOT is located in Jubilee Hills and if you are wondering what the name stands for it is Talk of Town. It truly is the talk of the town with a huge space and an amazing party crowd that will make you go berserk. I started with my go-to party drink - Mojito which is perfect to start on a light note. The Chicken Wings were succulent and tender and garnished with garlic and coriander leaves. Among the mocktails, I tried the Oranjito. The fresh orange was muddled with lemon and mint. This was topped with Sprite and soda. The next mocktail was the Peach Delight. This consisted of passion fruit syrup and grape juice. The Chilly Chicken was perfectly cooked and was a perfect accompaniment with the drinks. The dragon Fireball was basically Gobi Manchurian and I must say this was one of my favorite starters! The Thai Chilli Basil Prawns were crisp and were served in an edible bowl. In the cocktails, I tried the Miami Iced Tea. This was a combination of vodka, white rum, tequila, cointreau, and orange juice. The next drink was the Cran Iced Tea. This was a combination of vodka, tequila, gin, cointreau, white rum and cranberry juice. The Lasooni Kebab was made with chicken marinated in garlic and green chilli paste. The Mexicana Pizza was topped with shredded chicken and bell peppers. I finished off with the Tangdi kebab that was served with a delicious special pink sauce. It truly is an amazing place for all party lovers!