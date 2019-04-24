Everything At This New Korean Lifestyle Store In Himayathnagar Is Awwdorable & Awwfordable

At this time when it's raining foreign lifestyle stores in Hyderabad, we couldn't contain our joy when we found out that a new Korean lifestyle store is opening in Himayathnagar. This compact store is like an all-in-one gift box, and we were going cray cray over everything. From travel pillows to minimalistic accessories to quirky stationery and sweet fragrances, they've got everything. Need us to break it down for you? We're more than happy with their cutesy collection. Are all your skin-care and makeup products in a mess? Ilahui has cute pastel makeup bags starting at INR 1,335 to put all your essentials in. Looking for accessories in a budget to match your outfits? Style yourself with their bags, wallets, and shades starting from INR 370. What a steal! Love hoarding quirky stationery? From cartoon themed pens to notebooks to erasers, loot everything for as cheap as INR 50 to fill your desks. Psst, they also have key chains with tiny notebooks attached to them for INR 75. Never falling back on making lists now, amirite? We went gaga over their Insta-worthy home decor and why wouldn't we, just look at those adorable pillows and photo frames. D'awww! Starting from INR 370, they're worth every penny. Speaking of adorable, check out this weighing scale for INR 750.

Curious? We're pretty you won't come out empty handed, just like us.