Hair Straighteners To Kitschy Stationery: There's A New Korean Store In Secunderabad

Now, people of Secunderabad don’t have to go out of their way to Banjara or Jubilee Hills to buy all things cute and fancy, Ilahui has opened its doors in Trimulgherry and everything there is cute as a button. For those who don’t know, Ilahui is a Korean lifestyle store and after the success of its first store in Himayathnagar, this is their second venture. So, what all can you get there? From bags, stationery, pillows, to home decor and home utilities, you can bag items big and small from here. Want to surprise your kid? From sharpeners that look like trolley bags to quirky pens and pencils, get some cutesy stationery (we’re not kids but we wanna use them too). Ditch the ordinary and deck your house with cushions that’ll remind you of a dollhouse. Not just for your beds and sofas, they have some for cars and travel pillows too. Lunch boxes, anyone? From water bottles to cute kettles and tea sets, your high tea needs are sorted. But what amazed us were their travel sized hair straighteners and curlers. The one we picked up looks like a pineapple and does the job perfectly albeit it’s small in size. We deffo recommend you to check out their travel collection. From eye masks, travel sized bottles, mini backpacks, and umbrellas, you can get all the essentials here. Psst, all the items are pretty affordable too. Swipe the pictures above to get a glimpse of what we’re talking about.