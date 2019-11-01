You Gotta Try The Fish Steak At This Cute Little Cafe In Town!

In the Frame: Fish Steak from Guilt Trip, Film Nagar. I had a choice of 4 types of sauces. I selected Fish Steak with Lemon butter and that's a deadly combo for me. Fish was perfectly grilled, not overcooked at all. The sauce was very buttery and creamy. Rice was wonderfully flavoured, tossed in butter and herbs. This comes under the main course and it was absolutely delicious. Rice meals here are a bit underrated I felt. Their Jamaican jerk chicken is my favourite here, but now I love the fish steak more. Would definitely recommend to everyone. PS: They cut those bell peppers so cute, that they look like Rubber Band 😅