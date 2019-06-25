This Cute Place in Jubilee Hills Is Serving Amazing Japanese Cuisine

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Hashi

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 128-A, Road 11, ICRISAT Colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

In the Frame: Main Course At Hashi. How about some Thai Food for today's Lunch? Featuring here are some delicious Items from the Main course at Hashi. -Jasmine Rice. -Thai Green Curry: Creamy, super delicious, little excess sweet, the chicken was soft. This curry was made in coconut milk which gave the richness & creamy texture to it, With some assorted veggies which were slightly crispy. -Pad Thai Noodles - Super delicious! Just they added a lot a sweet sauce to the noodles, Yet it tasted really good. Can be little spicy too. Overall the Really good main course from Hashi would definitely. Recommend. Ratings: 4 /5

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Casual Dining

Hashi

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 128-A, Road 11, ICRISAT Colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default