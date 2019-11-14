In The Mood For Khichdi? This Delivery Outlet Has Got You Covered!

Khichdi from khichdi Experiment, the one food that is unanimously loved by everyone. You can actually associate soothing and tasty with it. I decided to try this place and ordered a Veg Masala khichdi online. It was loaded with veggies and delicious. Loved the flavour of ghee. The packaging was excellent and the quantity was decent for one person. It came with curd and salad. Also ordered buttermilk which was a great way to end the meal. So anytime you crave Khichdi, you don't have to sweat it out in the kitchen. Just order online and savour the dish.