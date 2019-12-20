Love Chinese Cuisine? Head Straight To This Place That Serves Good Food At A Good Price

Chinese cuisine has long been a part of Hyderabad’s eating scene. From a wide variety of noodles joints to places that serve authentic momos, you’ll find options of your favourites here. And Inchinese proves to be one of them. Located in the food court of Next Galleria Mall, Irrum Manzil, this is a kiosk that serves quite an authentic Chinese food that can easily tickle your taste buds. With great seasoning and flavours, the menu has both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options from starters, soups, rice and noodles. Some of the must-haves here include Pineapple Manchurian, Chicken Mangolian and Chilli Garlic Noodles. The taste is on point and the best part, the quantity and quality are quite good. Plus, all of them are absolute value for money. For two, it will cost you INR 600. So yes, whenever you feel like having authentic Chinese then just build your way to Inchinese.