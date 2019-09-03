India's First Levantine Restaurant In Banjara Hiils

Levant is traditionally the designated eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea: 'where the sun rises’. The origin of the word lies in the French ‘se lever’, which means ‘to get up’. The Europeans who settled in this vast area (Libanon, Syria and Turkey) were called Levantine. Levant Hyderabad is a special fascinating combination of old traditional and new modern style restaurant, the word Levant originally means Mediterranean lands of the east(Armenia, Turkey & Lebanon), the idea is being adapted from the famous, historic and folkloric places that are widely spread in the several eastern countries. The Levant is a one of a kind restaurant in India that serves genuine Levantine cuisine, their dishes are fancy, unique and delicious. it is not only designed to be just a culinary facility but also a special place that nurtures the souls by providing luxurious kind of dining. Levant's menu consists of freshly selected, perfectly prepared and elegantly served meals that are prepared, presented and served with a combination of old Levantine traditions and the modern touch of art. Coming to the food, we were served with the most exquisite food from the Levantine region they had to offer us. • Cucumber Onion Cream Soup • Lahm Manakeesh • Hommos Bil Dajaj • Levant Salad • Tajien Lahm • Lahm Majoun • Burrj Sammak • Tajien Qaradies • Burrj Dajaj • Tajien Dajaj • Fakarh Kabab Ruzz • Levant Mashawi Mushakal • Lahm Zarb Every dish had its distinct flavour and taste, Do try their Signature favourite, The Levant Mashawi Mushakal Kebab platter, which has 8 different kinds of Levantine Kebabs, and the Lahm Zarb. They have their in-house dessert place, which excels in making the most delicious varieties of Baklava and the most delicious Cheese Kunafa. Cheese kunafa here is to die for. One should surely try these upon their visit to this place. Thanks to the Head Chef Mohammed Faleh Booreny who hails from Jordan, taking care of every aspect and getting every dish to that perfection. My experience at this place was the most memorable one, this is one of the most delicious cuisines I have ever tried. the service was quick and prompt. Thank you Levant Hyderabad, will surely visit soon.