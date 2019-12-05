This Hidden Gem Of A Store In Begumpet Has Desi Outfits For Gorgeous OOTDs

When at White House in Begumpet, you're probably always in a hurry to leave after grabbing a bite which is the reason you missed spotting this boutique. Indulge Fashion Store has apparel that you can wear to work and carry yourself in it to a party later. The aesthetically pleasing store has stacks of kurtas, desi dresses, anarkalis, and dress materials that are both minimal and glam. With the shaadi season, we personally approve of their collection like the salmon pink anarkali with flouncy sleeves and embellishments, black gown with bandhani print, and the evergreen gold and red straight cut suit that gives us Onam vibes. They also undertake customised wedding blouses, so you know where to find a mate for your drape. We're moving towards a more inclusive fashion space and the fact that this store is partial towards bigger sizes is awesome. Of course, you can get the outfits altered here for no cost if they're a bit too loose for you. Apart from clothes, they also have a decent collection of bags, potlis, and jewellery that can be matched with your desi OOTDs.