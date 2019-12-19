Have You Heard Of Biryani Pickle? This Iconic Store In Nampally Has More Than 40 Types Of Pickles

From a unique biryani ka Achaar (Pickle) to a simple mango achaar, Deccan Achar in Nampally serves around 30 kinds of achar in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian varieties. Established in 1961, this store is one of the best achar stores in Hyderabad. Vegetarians can experience the flavor of biryani at home with this Biryani ka achar which is one of their unique achar and it has mango pieces, onion, and Cashews as its key ingredients. You can also find basic ones like ginger, garlic, mango, lemon, mutton, chicken and more. Apart from achars, this store also offers various kinds of papads, masalas, ghee, homemade snacks. They come in box packaging too.