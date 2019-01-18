Forget Malls, Shop All Things Awesome From These Hyderabadi Designers On Instagram

It is funny how malls are becoming totes passé for shopping the latest or coolest fashion trends. With more and more designers setting up their shop on Instagram, millennials are shopping from Instagram like never before. Whether it's a blogger or fashion influencer's look book that inspired you or a designer that's crafting bags and lehengas like it's nobody's business, you've got to check out these top designers from Hyderabad who have taken to Instagram.
Ishma
Ishma by Rekha Mutyala and Vandyaa Lakkaraju is a brand that sources and curates its pieces from villages of Telangana and AP and delivers all across the country (Fashionistas from other cities, we're looking at you). We found stunning body jewellery, quirky pen stands, and leather necklaces, chokers, and stationery along with Etikoppaka toys (Etikoppaka bommalu) which are wooden toys handpainted with lacquer colours.
Madhulika Yayavaram Label
Flowing silhouettes, Indo-western gowns, and subtle pastel colours largely define the couture from Madhulika Yayavaram Label. Catering to divas and minimalistic beauties alike, this label will put you on the style radar. Think of soft pastels, Oriental prints, flowing silhouettes, and classic cuts, this label makes a feminine and bold statement. The entire range of the label is priced between INR 2,500 to INR 10,000, making it comfortably budget but also an occasional splurge. So, the next time you're on a lookout for Indo-western outfits that are tailormade for the contemporary Indian women, check out this label.
Amaltas By Sneha
Women looking for outfits with a twist, trust your wallet with Amaltas by Sneha. It brings you the best of handwoven garments and bags that are made from organic fabric. Run by Sneha Soni, this label experiments with not just designs but also weaves and prints, which explain why no two products look the same. We love the Benaras Silk robes, ikat crop tops, and Mangalagiri Cotton jackets from this label.
Sugar Pop
Whipping some delicious looking scrubs, Sugar Pop packs them with essential oils, organic oils, and high-quality butter. These scrubs will leave your skin in the pinkest of spirits. With products like Dark Chocolate face scrub, Mocha Spice body scrub, Rose & Honey lip scrub, it has a sweet spread of more products. Got a thing for strawberries, milady? Snowcone made from strawberry, orange, and lemon beckons you! If you like floral fragrances, there are variants in rose and lavender too.
Yuvika Goli
Yuvika Goli Label is apt for those women who love to wear their heart (fashion) on a sleeve. Drawing a lot of inspiration from art and history, you'll find strong traces of vintage touch and influences of different eras in her pieces. Love all things doodle? You've got to check out Doodline — a line where doodles and line art are merged to form classy and contemporary outfits. Also check out 'Era' collection where vintage and contemporary designs cross paths. Long flowing silhouettes, hand embroidered cherry blossoms, hydrangeas on pockets are just a few elements that make the label stand out.
The Swing Set Store
Are you the kind that gawks at Bohemian accessories and stationery on Etsy and wonders where to get them? Check out The Swing Set Store that curates quirky accessories and style accents from Japan, Singapore, and Bangkok. Whether you are looking for elegant choker neckpieces or dreamy ear cuffs, the store has plenty of jewellery to cater every taste of yours. We're already eyeing those Karma bangles, dreamcatcher necklaces, and getting our phone cases customised too. We've also had impressive experience with the clothing like slogan t-shirts and tops that made us look totes adorbs on our Instagram feed.
Elore
When high street fashion comes in the form of ikat, who can ever resist? The ikat jumpsuits and flouncy tops caught our eye, and we love how Elore creates contemporary fusion wear with Indian textiles. The entire clothing line is bright but manages to be minimalistic and easy on eyes. For instance, the peplum jackets and the knot dresses have one significant pattern that stands out. Got a thing for culottes? Find them under the hood. With back knot dresses, bias dresses in the picture, it pretty much fills our Summer wardrobe.
House Of Ornate
Say bye-bye to those regular bags and splurge on House Of Ornate — a label that makes accessories which are sure to help you make bold fashion statements. As the name suggests, Ornate, which means highly embellished or decorated, has accessories to match your elaborate ethnic outfits or wedding couture. Go here for acrylic clutches and embroidered juttis.
Ashe
AsHé — a pret wear label is for those who love a slice of Indian touch in contemporary outfits. We browsed through the clothing, and are entirely planning to slay our OOTD look with a coordinate set or a slip dress with a wrap jacket. In the coordinate sets, we're eyeing those pleated pants and crop tops. Keeping it sassy but classy is their technicolour striped coordinates (midi-skirts and crop tops). The summer dresses are minimalistic at their best — subtle colours and prints that are embellished with quirky elements like pom-poms, tassels, bows, and the like.
Aaral
Ladies, are you so done with the usual Kanchipattu sarees? Or do you want to quirk up your saree closet? Aaral, a clothing line, that specialises in handcrafted sarees has our ecstatic nod. Largely defined by subtle prints, hand embroidery, peppy birds, checks, and polka dots, we think these are the perfect choices for acing the saree game. Plus, the Mangalagiri cotton skirts are worth splurging on.
Home Maker's Hustle
Home Maker's Hustle definitely knows how to remove boring out of lunch boxes and water bottle holders. Everything handmade and personalised, this local bag store specialises in handmade bags of all form and quilts. Super fun designs and quirky patterns make this a stand-out! Whether you're looking for an ikat sling bag or a bright tote with fun prints like moustaches, elephants or polar bears, you can easily get them made here.
Anaika
Most of us dream of owning traditional outfits that come in offbeat colours and patterns. Anaika Clothing — a Hyderabad-based online store, founded by Shravani Nalluri, specialises in them. If you think life is too short for plain blouses, Anaika has plenty of designs with embroidery, mirror work, and Zardosi, which can be ordered according to your size. We are crushing on the lehenga sets with capes as crop tops, and slit anarkali dresses with Benarasi silk dupattas, which come in navy blues and parrot greens. The store has ikat skater dresses and flowing Kalamkari dresses too.
Hastha Katha
If chic and simple are your style, you will fall head over heels for Hastha Katha — a Hyderabad-based brand. Believing in the magic of handicrafts and Indian textiles, everything about this label is handmade. We spotted Kaftan dresses in pastel colours with minimal embroidery (keeping it classy), linen peplum tops, pleated dresses, and asymmetrical skirts. There are a few eccentric outfits like a linen dress with handpainted Ganesha artwork on it and boxy shirts with art handpainted on its pocket. The label also creates earrings and scarves, which can easily jazz up even plain and dull outfits.
Tinted Hands Collective
Aiming at almost zero wastage, Tinted Hands Collective is a Hyderabad-based store that uses upcycled textiles, scrap to craft clothing and accessories. Rarely letting any textile go to waste, this brand's products are dyed and stitched in-house and are handwoven. While browsing through their category of products, we could see plenty of block-printed designs, knotted dresses, kurtas, and jackets. Big on stationery? You've got to check out the diaries and notebooks that Tinted Hands creates.
Hamoak
If your sense of style is a little eccentric and you don't shy away from experimenting, Hamoak — a designer label by Hamsalekha Padi — has to be on your radar. On browsing everything that Hamoak has to offer, we are eyeing the tulle skirts, choker blouses, velvet sheath dresses, Pochampally maxi jackets, and patterned blouses. The colours are really easy to eyes, but the label ensures to jazz up even a minimalistic outfit to make you stand out in a crowd. The shirts are clear winners for us, as they have a singular element like patchwork or flouncy sleeves that pop out.
