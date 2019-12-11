Drop By Nimrah To Have Their Special Irani Chani!

One among the few places in Hyderabad which serve authentic Irani Chai, Nimrah happens to be a prominent name. Although the city has seen a rise in trends of coffee and other beverages with the course of time, the love that people show towards Chai is never gonna fall short. Nimrah Cafe located just beside the Iconic Charminar and the famous Mecca Masjid is home to one of the best Irani Chai in the city. Apart from chai they also serve snacks like Osmania Biscuits, Fine Biscuits (wafers with Fine Sugar), Tie Biscuits (puff pastry shaped like a boa-tie), Malai Bun and other snacks accepted by the masses. One of the main reasons why this place has gained so much attention is because the surrounding area of Charminar is occupied by a wide Market known as Laad Bazaar. The bazaar is famous for locally/regionally procured Jewellery and fashion wear. The Laad Bazaar is considered to be a one-stop for all your fashion needs, by the locals. A name dating back to the 90s and being the center point of a widely populated market which is surrounding the Global Icon representing the city, has lifted the recognition of this cafe across the city. Whether you’re shopping for your fashion needs at the Laad Bazaar or admiring the architectural beauty of the Marvel named Charminar, you must stop by Nimrah Cafe and have their Irani Chai.