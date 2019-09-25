Ironhill Cafe: A Ideal Place For All Your Breakfast Dates!

A new entry in the F&B industry serving you the amazing breakfast spread. Situated near Minerva grand, HITEC city road, this place offers you a wide variety in breakfast, entree and the amazing desserts. With such a large area, they can easily accommodate 70-80 in a single shot. This place is very vibrant, has outdoor sitting which amuses everyone, and an ideal place for dates. You can enjoy your date while sipping hot coffees as they have a wide variety of coffee as well. You can consider this place as a proper roastery cum cafe. Perfect place for a photoshoot. Went there for a quick brunch on Sunday and trust me, with such amazing weather and a perfect food, it made our day. Coming to the food we had over there : 1. Passion fruit ice tea - perfectly blended flavours, not too sweet. Just the ideal ice tea that is liked by everyone. 2. Chemex - it’s a coffee. Strong flavours. Every caffeine addict would love this. 3. Peri peri chicken sandwich - I just loved the sandwich. Was spicy and had very good flavours. 4. Eggs can’t be cheese- it’s a potato cake base with scrambled eggs and cheese on top. 5. Nutella shake 6.cilantro chicken rice bowl 7. Coffee panna cotta - one of the best panna cotta I had in Hyderabad. Very mild coffee flavours, suitable for any palette and most important moulded properly. 8.fruit waffles - the ideal waffles. With fresh fruit and maple syrup, just the perfect end for our brunch. You can visit this place with your friends, family, partner and children. Management is very helpful and they looked after us well.