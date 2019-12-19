Grab Quirky Glass Painted Decor Products At INR 150 From This Secunderabad Store

Housed in the quaint lanes of Karkhana is Irshikaa Hues — a store that aims to bring art into our lives. We found stunning glass paintings, etching and stain work, murals, and macrame products — all under one roof. Their tagline — Creating Bliss — speaks through each of their products that serve a purpose along with being decorative.

We found cute knick-knacks like paperweights, fridge magnets, light catchers, keychains, napkin holders, and cutlery holders. We even found some products like floor lamps, hanging lamps, side tables, and huge canvases that gave us some serious decor goals. What's even better? The store has an all women-run creative team, hailing from underprivileged backgrounds, who are trained for free and employed on a full-time basis. We were told that 50 employees have been skilled in glass painting, etching, and other art forms over the last twenty years. The price range begins at INR 150. So, the next time you're looking for budget decor finds for your room or to gift that Pinterest-obsessed friend of yours, you know where to go.