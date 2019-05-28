This Resturant Brings Authentic Italian Dishes To Hyderabad

There are hundreds of Italian joints in India and worldwide. This place holds its ground against very popular names and frankly, is better than most of them. If it's Italian, then it's Flying Spaghetti Monster. The menu is exhaustive and the food is beyond excellent. The thin crust pizzas are the crown jewel and are to die for. No one makes them so good. Of course, there's No Bake Blueberry Cheese Cake, Panna Cotta, Chocolate Bomb is as sinful as it gets, Sizzling Brownie, Tiramisu wow was just perfect with a high amount of rum. All the desserts were just wow including Pasta Genovese, Chicken Supremo, Polpettine Al Sugo Meatball, Crespelle Di Pollo (chicken), Crespelle Di Verdure (veg), Crespelle Di Fungi (mushroom), Polo Tabasco, Snapnolo Pizza, Sicillia Polo, Fungi Ripeini Di Pollo, Pepperoni Arrosto, Cheese Garlic Bread and what not.