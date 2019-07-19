Love All Things Gold & Glittery? Check Out These Jewellery Stores In & Around Kukatpally

When it comes to imitation or semi-precious jewellery, Voylla can easily hang out with the big guys in the business. They've got 1GM gold jewellery, which is perfect for those pieces that you don't want to buy in gold. For instance, a kamarbandh costs you INR 8,000 and upwards. Plus, their neckpieces are beautiful. It's a different thing if you don't want gold-coloured jewellery at all because you can check out their oxidised metal collection.

