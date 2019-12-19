Planning A Date Night? You Might Want To Head To This Italian Restaurant In Gachibowli

Jonathan’s Kitchen in Gachibowli does brilliant brunches, but the Italian food here is spectacular too. Go here for the Tomato and Basil Bruschetta which is made to perfection with neither too much tomato or basil and extra olive oil. We love Fungi Trifoliate Calzone stuffed with mozzarella and button mushrooms. How would you like some jalapenos in your pasta? They make a pretty mean dish of Mexican Chicken Lasagna, which is full of surprises. Chicken is tossed with jalapenos and coriander, which lend it not just Mexican but also a very desi twist.

Their brunch has dishes like shawarma, Khao Suey, sushi and other global favourites. Go here for the live music and the epic drinks, but also for the wine choices. With Komatose next door, you're sure going to get amazing cocktails. Plus, their chef never shies away from experimenting with food. So, if you are there and you want to try out something that’s not on the menu, check with the kitchen, and you might be in for a surprise. Order a glass or two of wine or whatever drinks you like and it's a date!