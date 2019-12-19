Jubilee Hills, You Just Got Yourself The Coolest Brewery In Town

Your Uber might recommend taking you to Broadway in New York but we recommend setting navigation to the Broadway in Jubilee Hills. Hidden in plain sight, this brewery is nothing quite like the other breweries in town. For one thing, its ambience is ace. Right from the wall art to the seating and greenery it offers, it is definitely here to stay. While the outdoor seating will allow you to gawk at the art, sip on craft beer under the cool shade of trees, the indoors surprisingly have plenty of sunshine gushing in. The second floor has an auditorium-style seating area with mini-tables set up on chairs. Very chill and pretty! Broadway claims to have the best of craft beers in town and to check that, we asked for samplers that come with Hybrid Stout, Czech Pilsner, Hefeweizen, Hazy IPA (Very nice), Saison, Cream Ale, Milkshake Oat Pale Ale (Super fresh and refreshing). Since they haven't started any cocktails yet, we settled for food after our beer. Red Snapper Ceviche and Funghi Ripieni Tart were first to arrive — the Ceviche isn't something you easily find in the city, and despite its spiciness, we couldn't stop eating it; the Funghi Ripieni had a nice smoky flavour to it. We decided to end our meal with a Vodka Primavera, which also had a smokey flavour (Is this a thing for all the dishes), but fell short on its taste. Looking at how new this brewery is and the amount of crowd it's gathering on a weekday noon, I can tell this one's a class apart. Plus, with the killer ambience and service it promises, I don't see a reason to say no!