Jubilee Hills Now Has One Of The Prettiest Backyard Pizza Cafe

Zozoz pizzeria is one such place, which defines the lush green environment around into a romantically revived ambience. Situated in Jubilee Hills, Road no. 45, this is a backyard cafe, which is serene, open-air and gives relax vibes throughout. Coming to food, they serve 9" and 12" pizzas and even half and half pizzas. The pizzas can be customized according to one's preferences. There are several options for veg and non-veg toppings. For sides, Mozzarella Sticks are preferred and wedges. They serve really good coffee under the beverages available. Totally recommend the Frappe, Cold Coffee, Latte and Iced tea. Among the dessert, the Red Velvet Mousse was decent but loved the Brownie Cake with ice-cream to the most. Totally recommend this place for dates, or hanging out with friends and even family. The staff is very polite and friendly. The pizzas are served straight outta the oven, which is a brick wood oven. Its a delight to even watch your pizza being made. Happy eating 😊