The mulberry cream is something I had for the first time and just fell in love. Milan Juice Centre also serves good fruit salad and another favourite was the mango cream. Super heavy but totally worth it. They also serve Mulberry juice which is something that is not widely available anywhere else in the city.
Enjoy The Best Desserts At This Popular Juice Center In Old City
Juice & Milkshake Shops
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Milan Juice Centre
Juice & Milkshake Shops
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Comments (0)