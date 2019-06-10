Enjoy The Best Desserts At This Popular Juice Center In Old City

Milan Juice Centre

Moghalpura, Hyderabad
Shop 15, Opp. Mecca Masjid, Charminar Road, Moghalpura, Hyderabad

The mulberry cream is something I had for the first time and just fell in love. Milan Juice Centre also serves good fruit salad and another favourite was the mango cream. Super heavy but totally worth it. They also serve Mulberry juice which is something that is not widely available anywhere else in the city.

Under ₹500

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

