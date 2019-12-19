For Pretty Nails & Slick Hair, Head Over To This Popular Salon & Doll Up

Skin feeling under the weather or thinking of a makeover? This salon will give you that much-needed beauty therapy. With up to 26 salons across the country, Juice is one of India's trendiest salons and offer professional services with a lot of TLC. Longing for nails on fleek? Their nail bar will do an excellent job in making your nails look like a work of art. Ditch your plain Jane hair and get a trendy cut and colour to tick off this one thing from your bucket list. But wait, are you looking for hair treatments? Hair spa, hair repair, Pro-Fibre treatment for damaged hair, and Serioxyl treatment for thinning hair — get all your hair needs managed here. Got an invite for a special party? Opt for a fancy hair up-do and makeup. Just choose from their look books and leave the rest on their professional stylists. One in Banjara Hills, one in Madhapur, and two in Jubilee Hills, check out the one nearest to you and have a much deserved pamper sesh.