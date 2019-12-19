With four outlets in Hyderabad, Juice is one of the top salons in the city for skin, hair, makeup, and nail care services. You can also shop their professional products like nail paints, shampoos, conditioners, and hair serums from the salon.
For Pretty Nails & Slick Hair, Head Over To This Popular Salon & Doll Up
What Makes It Awesome
Skin feeling under the weather or thinking of a makeover? This salon will give you that much-needed beauty therapy. With up to 26 salons across the country, Juice is one of India's trendiest salons and offer professional services with a lot of TLC. Longing for nails on fleek? Their nail bar will do an excellent job in making your nails look like a work of art. Ditch your plain Jane hair and get a trendy cut and colour to tick off this one thing from your bucket list. But wait, are you looking for hair treatments? Hair spa, hair repair, Pro-Fibre treatment for damaged hair, and Serioxyl treatment for thinning hair — get all your hair needs managed here. Got an invite for a special party? Opt for a fancy hair up-do and makeup. Just choose from their look books and leave the rest on their professional stylists. One in Banjara Hills, one in Madhapur, and two in Jubilee Hills, check out the one nearest to you and have a much deserved pamper sesh.
Pro-Tip
If you're in love with the products they used during your visit, you can buy them online on their website.
