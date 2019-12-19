Gingham Dresses To Breezy Kimono Tops: Upgrade Your Wardrobe At This Store

Dressing up like you're basking in the sunshine is totally in and happening with outfits from June Studios. This brand believes in crafting clothes that add a slice of Summer to our wardrobes and their entire range of clothing is designed to keep us comfy (and sassy). Whether you're looking for plain ruffled maxi dresses or floral dresses with a sweet flair, this store has you covered. A good variety of simple shirts with minimalistic embroidery is what really sets the store apart. They make for great work wear but can also be styled as casuals. If you take Gingham prints seriously, check out the tops, off shoulders, and dresses. While the boxy bottoms have us hooked, one can only expect comfort casuals with a tang of style from June. The products are priced between INR 1,299-3,000.