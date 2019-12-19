For Ayurvedic Massages & Products, Head To This Popular Kerala Ayurvedic Centre In The City

This ayurvedic centre in Hyderabad is making us think of a full-body rejuvenation and we think you need it too. Kairali Ayurvedic centre practices Kerala style Ayurveda, looks like a place straight out of Kerala thanks to all the floral arrangement, traditional decor, and classical music. They've got regimes that'll relax and benefit your body, and their services are divided into two categories, rejuvenation and health treatments.

If you're black and blue with all the stress and work in life, their rejuvenation treatments will bring you back to life. From head massage, foot massage to traditional ayurvedic massages like Abhyangam and Shirodhara, take yourself to a happy place as they calm all your muscles. But if you've been experiencing back pain, neck pain, and other joint pains (which is pretty common with our 9-5 jobs), talk to the professionals there and they will guide you through the best course of ayurvedic treatment.

What else? If you're satisfied with the oils and products they use, you can get your hands on them from their store. They stock up everyday items like chemical-free soaps, shampoos, body powders, ayurvedic oils, and a lot more. They've got two centres in Hyderabad, one in Banjara Hills and one in Kukatpally, so make time and head to the one nearest to you.

