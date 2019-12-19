There's A New Bookstore In Banjara Hills & They've Got Awesome Books On Art

If you haven't visited Kalakriti Art Gallery yet, now is a good time. Sharing its space with fine companions like Gallery Cafe and Creatif, this art gallery is now home to Kalakriti Bookstore. They've launched the store with Tara Book's pop-up, and as of now, it's the only store in Hyderabad to have the complete collection of Tara Books. We've checked it out already, and we're telling you this will quickly turn into your art books haunt. Bringing you a fine collection of books that include Akbar Padamsee's Work In Language, Chitrakar by Benodebehari Mukherjee, K.G. Subramanyan's The Literary Universe Of Rabindranath Tagore, and several books on architecture and history. We've also spotted books like Gaby Franger's Frida Folk, Pahari Drawings which are rare finds in Hyderabad. Plus, you can load up on picture postcards too.