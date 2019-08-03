This Creative Space In Banjara Hills Is Blowing Our Minds With Workshops & Classes

We all want to make time for our hobbies but it's difficult considering our busy schedules and lack of creative energy around us, right? This place brings together creative people where you can attend workshops and network with people alike. Kalpataru is a hobby hub in Banjara Hills that hosts classes like sketching, glass painting, workshops on reiki, music amongst many others.

No matter what your age is, six or 65, you can join in and get your creative juices flowing. The cost of their workshops differ from concept to concept but they're pocket-friendly. The fact that Kalpataru is bringing back the idea of keeping in touch with our hobbies and being creative is what makes it awesome and we appreciate their efforts in forming a creative community. They have interesting workshops going on all through the year, so follow them on social to know all the deets.

