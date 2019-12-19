Grab Stunning Silk Sarees, Pattu Langas & More From This Iconic Store At Wholesale Prices

The fact that Kanchee Silks works with weavers directly and retails sarees at wholesale prices makes it quite awesome. If you are someone who is on a hunt for beautiful weaves, you might find solace in this store. While they curate a few pieces, most of the sarees are designed in-house and right from simple cotton sarees to wedding couture, they haven't cut back on experimenting with colours and designs. What will catch your eye instantly, as you step into the store, is an array of handloom sarees. Done up in colour combinations like pink and green or violet and orange, surely these are a refreshing change from the run-of-the-mill colours. One look at their Kanchipattu collection and we wanted to drape ourselves in them. It's not every day you'll spot colours like aqua blue and saffron or red and grey blending together. They have stocked up on all kinds of silk sarees ranging from Uppada, Maheshwari, Gadwal, and if you've been looking for pattu langa (or pattu pavada), we recommend getting here. This includes childrenswear too. While the wedding trousseau including madhuparkam with intricate handiwork will sort your wedding collection, the Kalamkari saree collection has our heart. The prices start at INR 500 and go upto INR 1 lakh, depending on what you're purchasing. The wedding collection begins at INR 5,000 and the pattu langa for children start at INR 1,295.

So, whether you're planning to hit up saree shopping with your mum for a wedding or just saree trotting to pick lovely weaves, stroll into Kanchee Silks, which is also a Silk Mark certified store.