Let Your Inner Shopaholic Run Free At This Store In Banjara Hills

Kashmir Carpets Gift Emporium, as the name suggests this is the place to go for Kashmiri carpets. The collection is vast and interesting here. If you are puzzled about how they look, well they are made with mulberry silk and are hand knotted. It might be a bit expensive depending on the size and detailing (for 3 x 5, it can cost around INR 8,000 and above). This store is filled with carpets that will spoil you for choice. While carpets are the major highlight, you will also find carved jewellery boxes, Pashmina handlooms, figurines, Christmas decorations (INR 120 onwards), Bidri crafts, marble items and a lot more. Make sure you don't feel ripped off at the end of your shopping spree. Feel free to bargain. Even when a shop says the price is fixed, it is pretty flexible in reality, so don't hesitate to indulge in some good old haggling.