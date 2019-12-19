Ponchos, Sling Bags, Trinket Boxes & Pashmina Shawls: Shop From This Kashmiri Store ASAP

The fact that Kashmiri Emporio has plenty of embroidered sling bags with tassels, ponchos in maroons, blues, and greens, and totally adorable fur shawls makes it quite awesome. But that's not where its variety ends — one look at the aisles and aisles of Pashmina Silk shawls and we're sold. Florals, checks, chevron, paisleys and more, the shawl and cashmere collection is boundless and if you're looking for something similar in sarees, you can score them too. We spoke to the good peeps who run the store and they tell us that the entire range of products are sourced from artisans of Kashmir. So, if you've always desired to dress up in all-embroidered kurtas, you can buy either readymade ones or dress materials. If home decor accents make you go weak in the knees, we warn you to clutch your wallets tight as you wouldn't stop splurging on the trinket boxes, flower vases, or even cushion covers with colours that pop right out. Do check out the wall hangings like elephants, bells, and while you're at it, the handpainted plates might catch your eye.

Got a thing for kitschy clutches? The store has stocked up on embroidered suede clutches and you'll find those designs in handbags as well. They have a limited (but beautiful) collection of tapestries too, but if you are looking for three reasons to hit up the store (and you cannot miss these), it's these — scarves, sling bags, and home decor.