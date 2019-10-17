Panch Phoran Khichdi To Pav Bhaji Khichdi: This Restaurant Is Jazzing Up A Classic

Let's be honest, people — there is nothing like comfort food. For those of you who agree with us, Khichdi Experiment comes to the rescue. This is a cloud kitchen that whips up more than 20 varieties of khichdi, and if you are one of the lucky ones that Khichdi Experiment delivers to, make haste. Piping hot khichdi is packed along with papad, achaar, and mirchi. Everything comes packed in a paper box that resembles a gift box.

While these guys do the classic khichdi, there's a twist in the tale — their take on this classic dish allows us to dig into Gujarati Khatti Meethi Dal Khichdi (works if you have a sweet tooth), Mumbai Pav Bhaji Khichdi (which surely can appease anyone), Palak Paneer Khichdi (a fulfilling meal). One of our favourites has to be Panch Phoran Khichdi that legit reminds us of a lovely homecooked meal. Love khatti dal? There's Hyderabadi Khatti Dal Khichdi too. All of these are priced between INR 150 to 200 only, and the meal is hearty enough. Value for money? Oh, yes! You can also order desserts like gulab jamun, rasmalai, and walk into food coma.