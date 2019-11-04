Kiehl's Is Finally Here! The First Store Has Been Launched In Kukatpally

We're going back to history to tell you what you probably never knew about this old school skincare brand. This cosmetic started as an apothecary in 1851. But over the years, it became known for its 'try before you buy' motto, for listing its ingredients on the products (which was considered unusual at the time) and eventually, got expanded. And now, it has made its way to Hyderabad. Launched in September at Forum Sujana Mall in Kukatpally, this is Kiehl's first store in the city. It has an extensive collection of face and body products, including moisturisers, masks, face wash, serums, eye, etc. From 'Super Multi-Corrective Cream' for wrinkles to 'Blue Astringent Herbal Lotion' for oily skin, it has a range of products to deal with the concerned issues. They are a bit expensive but one purchase can work for two months or more. Do ask for your free consultation as it's a great way to figure out how to tackle your own skincare needs. Also, we got an interesting fact for you. This company grew by word of mouth as it has never advertised. However, it made headlines for sponsoring the 1988 Mount Everest Expedition, where the climbers took several Kiehl’s products along on their journey.