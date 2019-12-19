Beautiful Block Prints From Jaipur! This Dainty Store In Banjara Hills Has Our Heart

We've always had a soft corner for traditional prints and this store is giving us all the feels. Hidden in the bylanes of Banjara Hills, Kilol is a dainty clothing store that stocks up everything block print from Jaipur. We were in love with the store the minute we stepped in and their collection didn't let us down. We were greeted by aisles and stacks of elegant clothing neatly arranged which made the interiors look very poised. What do they have? They've got Indo-western outfits perfect for our modern lifestyle. Have a special occasion coming up? Check out their straight-cut suits and saree collection. Adorned with lovely floral and traditional prints, you will be spoilt for choice. Do you rock kurtas daily? Look out for their kurta collection that has our heart. They also have short tops, jackets, kaftans, home linen which we want to loot to deck our wardrobes and homes with. From bedspreads to cushion covers, everything they stock is demure. We love the fact that they also sell a variety of printed fabrics. Straight out of Jaipur, we were heart-eyed thinking about all the possibilities with those fabrics. The price range begins at INR 1,000 upwards. A special mention to their limited but lovely jewellery collection. The jewellery is priced INR 800 upwards.