If You Love Organic & Handmade Skincare Range, We Found Your Next Obsession

I discover Kleen Skin when my fam sent across a well-packed birthday present with goodies from Kleen Skin. This Rajahmundry-based brand is barely a year old and they are already winning hearts with their skincare range. The products are organic, handmade, and packed with love, which shows. Here's what I've tried — Body Luster (made from oats, brown sugar, and rose petals), Rose Face Mask (smells so yum I want to scoop it like a gelato), Activated Charcoal Soap, Almond Lip Butter, and Beetroot Lip Scrub. The lip scrub has quite a thick consistency, and I love the richness of its coconut-y aroma. They've got a range of handmade soaps that include goat milk, cold processed cucumber, Tomato Pure Cold Processed Soap, Red Wine Soap. Not shying away from experimenting with fresh and organic ingredients, these fine folks also have bath salts, green clay, hair oils, and powders. For those of you who take vegan skincare products seriously, fret not! There is a lot for you to choose from. The price range of the products start at INR 200 upwards and I really like how they mention prices under every product. No need to DM! All you've got to do is, pick your choice of product and leave them a message on WhatsApp or Instagram. They are quite helpful and if you've got any queries before placing an order, ask away. Plus, did I mention some of their soaps come in fun shapes like a baby elephant, Batman, flowers? Cannot get over the cuteness!