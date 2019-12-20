All About Eating Right! There's A New Farm Cafe In Jubilee Hills

Klimom Farm Cafe is quite something. Stirring together great food and awe-inspiring ambience, this cafe in Jubilee Hills has KBR Park as its neighbour. While that's a score, allow us to get into the details. This farm cafe is all about eating healthy. All their dishes are freshly made, and they produce their own dairy products. The outdoors are a sight to one's eye — the trees form a canopy over the seating, there's an installation of a cow, and birdfeeders upcycled from plastic are hung from the trees. Step in and you'll find a wall art situation going on. There's only minimal seating on the ground floor, so climb up and a whole new world opens. For one thing, it's super spacious and the seating is a fine blend of floor seating (with cushions), bean bags, high chairs, and swings. The best part? All their tables and chairs are upcycled from wood.

Let's get to the cornerstone of the cafe. Klimom is big on health juices, and if you're someone who enjoys a detox drink, this is your place. We've tried their Ginger Basil and Detox Drink which were slightly spicy and filling. For food, we asked for Sprouts Salad and Paneer Pizza. Loaded with vegetables, this thin-crust pizza is made from wheat. The salad definitely stood out for us. Tossed in coconut oil, this salad has a variety of sprouts, paneer, and veggies. Klimom believes in using only Indian vegetables and spices, so you'll find absolutely nothing continental on their menu.