This Rustic Themed Restaurant In Srinagar Colony Serves Up Delicious Biryani

Kobarillu in Srinagar Colony is a rustic-themed restaurant that specialises in Andhra and Rayalaseema cuisine. It's almost like a hidden gem because it's tucked inside a nondescript building, and you'd be surprised when you spot it. Thatched roofs, painted bamboo shoots, and clay products are used as decor accents and when you walk in, you'll notice different sections. If you are going with a large group, you're lucky as you can opt for the private dining rooms. Otherwise, pick a cosy corner or go for the cart-style seating with wheels. The food can get quite spicy, we warn you. But your tastebuds are surely in for a ride. From Ulavacharu Biryani to Chicken Majestic, all the dishes are cooked in the most authentic Andhra (or Rayalaseema) style. For those of you who cannot get enough of seafood, there's plenty to dig your teeth into. They've got interesting dishes like Gutti Vankaya Pulao, Keema Prawns Pulao, Kodi Pappucharu Annam, Tangdi Biryani. We tried the Ulavacharu Pulao and found it quite tangy. There was a charred flavour that left an aftertaste. We couldn't get enough of the Aloo & Kaju Biryani, and we'd definitely go back for more. We found soups and starters a bit spicy, but if you like it, go for it!