Bird Watching To Boating: Check Out This Beautiful Lakeside Wildlife Sanctuary

Encompassing the Kolleru Lake, which happens to be one of the largest freshwater lakes in India, is a bird sanctuary where birds like Spot-billed Pelicans, Painted storks, Pintails, Gadwalls among others can be found. These birds migrate from Australia, Siberia, Philippines, and Egypt between the months of November to March. So, if you enjoy bird watching, you can find many rare birds amidst the greens here. Bird photographers, trust us when we say there's no better place around town that you can go to for incredible shots. However, the once green area is no more so and has about 120 iron poles for the birds to breed.

You can also go boating at the lake, visit Manginapudi Beach and Guntupalli Caves nearby. Although you can drive here from Vijayawada, we recommend making it a road trip from Hyderabad as it is only 7 hours away.