Go For Breakfast Buffets & Rajahmundry Rose Milk At This Kukatpally Restaurant

Kukatpally has so many gems that we keep discovering new places quite often. One such gem is Konaseema Vantillu. This restaurant is making rounds around the city for its delicious food in an authentic Andhra setting. This tiny outlet, with simple ambience and beautiful wall art, serves breakfast at just INR 40. Ambajipeta Pottikkalu, Kakinada Chitti Pesarattu, Rajolu Pesara Punukulu and more — the quality and the taste of the food is so good that it literally transports you to the beautiful Konaseema.

The breakfast is served with three types of chutney and a podi. The items go really well with the chutneys and sides. And, if you are confused to pick a single item, then go for their breakfast menu (Their unlimited breakfast just comes for INR 100). While you are at it, quench your thirst with the delish Rajahmundry Rose milk.