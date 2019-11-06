There's A Street Shopping Scene In KPHB & This Is What We Got Under INR 600

Ladies, we know you are big on street shopping, and why not, shopping is everyone's guilty pleasure. Wandering about the streets of Kukatpally, we stumbled upon shopping stalls and shops in KPHB phase one that sold everything from kitschy jewellery, home decor, to accessories and apparel. And because we never say no to a good deal, we went ahead and bought a couple of items under INR 600. The number one thing on every street shopping list is jewellery and we got a pair for jhumkas for INR 40, and a set of five silver bangles for INR 100. If your day starts with a hot cuppa, like us, you should get yourself a set of six cups for INR 100. They're sturdy enough and come in a lot of design options. Tucked away amidst bigger jewellery shops was this small cart that hoarded lots of embroidered dress borders and tassels starting at INR 50. Looking for a sling bag for everyday errands? There are a bunch of stalls in a row that sells bags starting at INR 250. KPHB street market is spread throughout multiple lanes of KPHB colony, so will also find budget shops that sell blouses, dress materials, and other apparel. We say turn on your bargaining skills and go thrift shopping.