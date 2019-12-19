Say Hello To Chirping Birds, Open Gym & Gazebos At This Park In Jawahar Nagar

Say hello to chirping birds and lots of trees at Krishna Kanth Park. Located in Jawahar Nagar, this park is quite close to those of you who live in and around Yousufguda, SR Nagar, Vengalrao Nagar. If you've been looking for a running track, get here. While the park charges INR 20 as entry fee, it's completely free if you come during 6 am-8 am. Apart from play areas for kids, this park offers a variety of plantation and flowers. While kids are totally occupied at the play zones, the park has benches and gazebos at every nook and corner for you to sit with a book. Love sketching? Park yourself under one of those large trees that form canopies and doodle away. The park has a tiny lake too and while it flourishes during the monsoon, it's not a bad sight to catch on a hot day too. Open gym, anyone? This is an interesting concept because it resembles a children’s park area but on taking a closer look, you’ll understand that they are non-electrical versions of equipment – cross trainer, elliptical trainer, etc. Along with twisters, inclined bench press, and more, this outdoorsy gym is best for beginners and for someone looking for a fitness routine under budget. Plus, you can catch rare Pokemon and it has two Poke Stops, for those of you who are still interested (we still are) in Pokemon Go. On your way out, you will often find vendors selling fresh beetroot and carrot juices here. But on evenings, this turns into a mini flea with camel rides, miniature giant wheels, trampolines, and vendors dishing street food and beverages. Sounds interesting, doesn't it? The monthly pass is around INR 200.