Krishnapatnam: A Quest To Unravel The Deepest Secrets From The Oldest Telugu Kitchens

The road no.36 of Jubilee Hills is 'loud-and-clear'ly the party village of the city but its not lawful to limit it to a whoop out audience. For a city full of fun and food lovers, the most happening road in the city oughta welcome all forms of frolic. Those who don't wanna paint the town red every weekend or any day for that matter, may at times like to go to a beautiful, calm place and have a hearty meal. Thankfully, the locality is now filling up the gaps by housing proper fine dine restaurants. One of the best additions to the list is Krishnapatnam, an exclusive Telugu cuisine restaurant that claims to bring us the deepest secrets from the oldest Kitchens of Telangana. Located on the third floor in the building that houses By The Bottle and President Dhaba, Krishnapatnam has been making a lot of noise since day1, all for the right reasons. Before even you begin to satiate your hankerings for the rich and spicy Telugu food, the mesmerizing interiors will only make you case for choosing the restaurant, stronger. Instead of going with the now-cliche pure South Indian ambiance where you see carved wooden pillars and copper utensils, Krishnapatnam has set a fusion of vintage and modern interiors. What you're welcomed by is a well-lit, spacious, spic and span hall with a lounge-like ceiling and modern furniture, while the walls depict the rich ancient art forms from the era. For those who miss the nostalgia, there are dining tables with swinging chairs that are suspended using ropes. Overall its an intelligently done restaurant, setting the right mood for the food served there. We started with a Kerala style Mutton Soup which had the right mutton flavor, but was too thin and much spicier than what I've had before. Andhra Chili Chicken was a perfect starter. It was as expected, crispy outside and soft inside with right level of salt and chili. I loved it. Miryala Kodi Vepudu was a heavily marinated chicken starter and hence was super spicy. But the succulent chicken makes it all the more fun to eat. Royyala Vepudu was another star of the evening wherein smaller size prawns were marinated in a rich but slightly dry gravy and was less spicy than the previous ones. It was amazing but i only wished the prawns were bigger. What blew me away were the two mutton starters, the Pachimirchi Gongura Mamsam vepudu (Green chili, sorrel leaves mutton fry) and the Konaseema Mamsam vepudu (Delta region mutton fry). First of all, the boneless meat chunks used was the strongest point. Second of all, it were marinated perfectly. Third of all they were not as spicy as the names suggest. If i go back to Krishnapatnam, it is going to be the mutton starters. Overall an amazing time with authentic Telugu flavors. The prices are competent and the service is impressive. Go for the soothing ambiance and the yummy start