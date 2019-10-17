Drop By This Restaurant In Jubilee Hills For Some Good Authentic Andhra Food!

KRISHNAPATNAM is also a place located in the Nellore district and famous for its good food. Now people can taste the flavors of Andhra at this outlet, KRISHNAPATNAM Located in jubilee hills and one can easily reach it using Hyderabad's METRO service. You'll be entering into this place through a huge door that resembles a royal door. The interiors are very cutely decorated. Though the place is a little small and rushed every time it's worth waiting The seating is very well planned and you can have a beautiful metro view on your sides. They also have a bar and mocktail counter on aside. Coming to the food, People who love boneless chicken should surely try "JEEDIPAPPU KODI VEPUDU" which is very well blended with the Andhra spiced flavors And the biryanis, I would mostly recommend PACHI MIRCHI KODI PULAO and MUTTON DUM BIRYANI. They also have olden days GOLI SODA. They also offer a variety of desserts too Most recommended: POOTHAREKHULU WITH ICE CREAM