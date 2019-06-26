Krishnapatnum: Nestled In Jubilee Hills Is Serving Authentic Andhra Food!

Krishnapatnum serves pakka Andhra food. All the south Indian food lovers (specifically Andhra food) this place will be a delight for you. Ambience: I'm so in love with the whole interior of this place. The walls have paintings which totally go with the vibe of the restaurant. There's a simple bar counter too. The USP of this place, I'd say, is the concept of adding swings. It was a delight to have food while being seated on the beautiful Swing. Food: Soups •Kerala Style Mutton Soup: The Chunks of Mutton pieces were a delight to the palate. Soup, however, was a little salty but tasted really good. •Chicken Soup : Lagged in pieces of chicken but tasted divine as a whole. Soups were actually superb. Starters •Andhra Chilli Chicken: Lil on the spicier side, this dish didn't fail to impress me. •Miryala Kodi Vepudu •Konaseema Mamsam Vepudu: Mutton pieces were very well cooked and perfectly blended with flavours. •Pacchimirchi Gongura Mamsam Vepudu: This was definitely the best starter out of all the starters we have. Absolutely delicious with a subtle spicy flare. •Royyala Vepudu: The spices were super delicious but the prawns were very small which brought down the taste of the dish as a whole. •Korameenu Fish Fry: This was crispy and had subtle flavours, a relief after eating all the spicy starters. Main Course •Chicken Chettinad: Chicken was succulent and I loved the thick consistency of the curry. •Telangana mutton curry : Mutton was juicy and toothsome. This dish tasted a million bucks. •Tomato Aalugadda Royyalu: This was my comfort dish as it had aaloo in it. However, the prawns were really smaller, couldn't get the taste properly. The curry was spectacular. •Bread Basket : This was a bundle of joy. •Chicken Biryani : Spices were a little raw, however, the taste was spot on. •Kodi Vepudu Pulao: Surprisingly, this dish was better than the biryani we had. Chicken was fabulous and rice was quite plain which became the USP of the dish as a whole. Spicy chicken with subtle flavoured rice sounds a treat to me. Desserts •Mayabogh: Of all the desserts we had, this was the best. Great way to end a meal. •Malai Sandwich : The base was brittle. This dish needs to be worked upon. Presentation, however, was good. •Chenna Toast : Chenna toast topped with lichi was a good idea but it didn't work out. Chenna could've been sweeter.