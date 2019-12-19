Antique Earrings & Kundan Necklaces: Shop Your Heart Out At This Fashion Jewelery Store

Ladies, if you don't mind glamming up for an event in imitation jewelry that doesn't feel flimsy and looks oh-so-elegant, then check out Kushal's in Next Galleria Mall for designer fashion jewelry. Not just imitation jewelry, they also house a thoughtfully curated collection of silver jewelry that you can dazzle in. Have a major event coming up, like a wedding? Go for their temple necklaces or Kundan necklaces (major Bollywood feels). We're totally crushing on their silver temple bangles and kadas which are gift worthy. What's more? They've got other accessories as well to complete your ensemble like maang tikas, rings, haathpans, payal, etc. We're going gaga over their collections and when you check them out, you will too.

