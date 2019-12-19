Kushal's is a Bangalore based fashion jewelry brand which has a wide presence in Hyderabad as well. From pendant sets to bangles, you can shop all the latest jewelry designs without spending bucket loads of money.
Antique Earrings & Kundan Necklaces: Shop Your Heart Out At This Fashion Jewelery Store
Ladies, if you don't mind glamming up for an event in imitation jewelry that doesn't feel flimsy and looks oh-so-elegant, then check out Kushal's in Next Galleria Mall for designer fashion jewelry. Not just imitation jewelry, they also house a thoughtfully curated collection of silver jewelry that you can dazzle in. Have a major event coming up, like a wedding? Go for their temple necklaces or Kundan necklaces (major Bollywood feels). We're totally crushing on their silver temple bangles and kadas which are gift worthy. What's more? They've got other accessories as well to complete your ensemble like maang tikas, rings, haathpans, payal, etc. We're going gaga over their collections and when you check them out, you will too.
Online shopping is such a blessing, right? They also have a website where you can go through their many collections and shop everything elegant online. Brownie points just for that!
