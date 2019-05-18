Hoard Fabric, Jute Bags & Sarees From This Boutique In Trimulgherry

What's in a name when this hidden gem of a store has beautiful handloom pieces. Tucked inside Bison Canteen in Trimulgherry, Ladies & Gents Boutique houses fabric, home decor products like cushion covers and sofa covers, and few accessories like bags. Got a thing for block printed stoles? Find them in colours like purples and blues. With a wide range of handloom sarees as well, you can pretty much finish up your shopping here. The store is really big on fabric though. From Kalamkari to Benarasi Silk and fancy silks to chiffon, they've got it all. Do check out their crochet sling bags or limited collection of kurtas. The price range of the products begin at INR 200 and upwards. They do handle stitching as well so if you're looking for blouses or suits, buy fabric from here and get stitched just the way you like as well.