Ladies, Loot Runway Worthy Kurtas & Anarkalis From This Store In Himayathnagar

I've found a place that stocks up elegant, designer kurtis for the desi soul. Located on the busy streets of Himayathnagar, Suti is an ethnic store where you can buy kurtis, leggings, suit sets, and more. If you’re like me, you will be overwhelmed by the colourful stacks of clothes. With so many options to choose from, the first thing that caught my attention was a blue long kurta with an embroidered jacket for INR 3,499. Talking about jackets, I am majorly crushing on this mustard collared kurta with an embroidered orange jacket that's priced at INR 2,599 for all its ganne ke khet vibes! Looking for runway fashion? This mauve pink colour dhoti kurta for INR 1,799 is totally fashion goals! If you are anywhere near Himayathnagar and in a mood to splurge, give this store a try. The price range starts at INR 699 and can go up to INR 4,000 depending on how fancy the kurta is.