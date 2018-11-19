The wedding season has arrived in full swing and all around us, we see brides running helter and skelter for picking the right wedding clothing. But brides, tell us, have you been looking beyond the regular stores? Have you even explored the city for its hidden gems of stores? If the answer is no, here's a list of stores you must check out. Budget to luxe, this one covers every spectrum.
Brides, Look Beyond The Regular & Check Out These Stores For Wedding Shopping
Taruni
Taruni might have been your constant while growing up and its swanky store in Jubilee Hills comes to rescue even now. Think of bright floral lehengas, sarees in offbeat colours like mustard yellows, purples etc. Priced at INR 4,000 and upwards, this store is perfect if you're looking for something simple yet stunning.
Zasya
At Zasya, the special wedding collection consists of Kanchipuram sarees which have floral, paisley, chevron, elephant & peacock prints on the pallu and will make you look like a true South Indian bride. You can also score lehengas with intricate embroidery on soft and pastel colours, decked with stonework on the crop tops. Everything is priced between INR 4,500-16,000.
Fatiz Bridal Emporio
Fatiz is a Kerala-based emporium that specialises in bridal couture and it's located in Jubilee Hills. Whether you're looking for something simple in pastel colours or want to doll up like a Sabyasachi bride, this store can serve the deed. Find yourself gawking at the flouncy-sleeved blouses, bright maroon lehengas, and sarees that are a fit for royalty. The price range is around INR 10,000 and upwards.
Geethika Kanumilli
Brides today are definitely leaning towards pleasant pastels, florals, and chic golden lehengas. We legit crush on Geethika Kanumilli's work almost every day, and if you're looking for stunning designer couture, you simply should not look beyond her clothing line. From youngsters to film stars, this designer is on everyone's wishlist!
Neeru's Emporio
Yup, Hyderabad's own Neeru's has made it to the list and why shouldn't it when Sonam Kapoor is its brand ambassador! We quite swear by their ready-to-wear lehenga sets and silk sarees. Done up in brocades and Benaras silks, the variety is great and the prices are affordable too. The only downside is the lehengas come with rather simple (or small) dupattas.
Jus Blouses
Blouses that don't quite match your sarees or exquisitely designed to look grand are totally in. And if you're wondering where to get them, head to Jus Blouses by Varsha Mahendra. Housing designer blouses of various styles, you'll find traditional and Indo-western patterns to handcrafted borders designs and velvet blouses studded with stones. They excel at working with handloom fabrics and apparently at custom designs too. A hand painted and hand embroidered blouse may go up to INR 5,000 and more while the simpler ones cost lesser.
Hyderabad Central
If no bling affair is what you're looking for, Hyderabad Central in Punjagutta has to be your de facto choice. Quirky colours, breezy silhouettes, Disney princess-style ghagras are found in every corner. From sangeet to reception and post-wedding parties, you'll find all the outfits under one roof. And the best part? You can mix and match clothes and still find everything under INR 5,000-7,000.
Gajanan Cloth Store
Whether you're looking for a pure cotton Madhuparkam set at reasonable prices, or handloom sarees to flaunt during the puja and other rituals, turn to Gajanan Cloth Store. If you are looking for traditional Telugu or Marathi wedding clothes like madhuparkam, nauvvari sarees, this store is perfect. Plus, for new-age brides, they have sarees in peacock and elephant prints too.
Comments (0)