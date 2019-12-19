Whether your kid is passionate about cricket or you find within yourself an irrevocable love for the game, you need cricket bats from Laver & Wood.
Score Sixes & Fours With Customised Bats From This New Zealand Based Brand's Store
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
New Zealand-based Laver & Wood has finally made its way to India, with its Banjara Hills store being the first in the country. Known for its customised cricket bats, this brand is for all the cricket lovers and fans who want you play the sport using not just comfortable bats and gear, but also those made with the same make as that of their idols (Yes, Tendulkar & Dravid are fans of this brand too). All the bats are made using English Willow and everything from the cleft to the finished product is customised according to your height, weight, batting style among other factors. You can also buy from their existing collection at the store, which is quite vast and there is enough space for you to swing the bats and check if it's the right fit for you. Whether you are a professional, a fan or simply looking for a present for your cricket buff friends, you can pick from their Legend, Private Bin or Reserve ranges of willows.
They also have cricket accessories and gear like caps, helmets, pads, gloves, protectors and cricket balls at the store.
What Could Be Better
The prices for a bat can fall anywhere between INR 12,500 to INR 50,000 which is not something everyone can afford.
Pro-Tip
A customised bat may take over a week to be made and delivered, but before you place an order, do seek suggestions from the person at the store to make the right choice.
Comments (0)