Score Sixes & Fours With Customised Bats From This New Zealand Based Brand's Store

New Zealand-based Laver & Wood has finally made its way to India, with its Banjara Hills store being the first in the country. Known for its customised cricket bats, this brand is for all the cricket lovers and fans who want you play the sport using not just comfortable bats and gear, but also those made with the same make as that of their idols (Yes, Tendulkar & Dravid are fans of this brand too). All the bats are made using English Willow and everything from the cleft to the finished product is customised according to your height, weight, batting style among other factors. You can also buy from their existing collection at the store, which is quite vast and there is enough space for you to swing the bats and check if it's the right fit for you. Whether you are a professional, a fan or simply looking for a present for your cricket buff friends, you can pick from their Legend, Private Bin or Reserve ranges of willows.

They also have cricket accessories and gear like caps, helmets, pads, gloves, protectors and cricket balls at the store.